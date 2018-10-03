Man shot in High Point, will not speak with officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man was shot in High Point on Wednesday but police say he's not talking.

At about 12:10 a.m Wednesday, High Point police responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue.

On the scene, officers found Cedric D. Scarboro, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim chose not to speak with officers on the scene.

He again chose not to speak with officers at the hospital where he was listed in stable but critical condition.

Witnesses told police the victim was arguing with the suspect in the parking lot for about 30 minutes before the suspect shot him.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, left the scene in a dark sedan with tinted windows.

High Point police reported the incident as an aggravated assault.