Infection within Oak Grove football team postpones Friday's game against Salisbury

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Oak Grove High School’s JV and varsity teams will not play this week due to a contagious bacterial infection among the school’s players.

The teams were supposed to play Salisbury High School on Thursday and Friday nights.

Salisbury High Principal Luke Brown tweeted a statement confirming the infection.

Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb told the Winston-Salem Journal the infection was discovered at practice on Tuesday afternoon. Skin checks were then performed on members of the JV and varsity teams. Holcomb declined to comment on what the infection was specifically, citing privacy reasons.

Holcomb said about 25 players between the Grizzlies’ JV and varsity teams were affected. But they are expected to return to school on Thursday.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association abides by a 72-hour skin lesion release rule, formulated by the National Federation of State High School Associations, which allows players to return to practices after three days barring any newly developing infections.