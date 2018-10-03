High Point woman held at gunpoint, robbed in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed inside her own home.

High Point police have already arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Timothy Harris. He is charged with felony breaking and entering and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police are still searching for 18-year-old Rashid Bennet.

Cameras cover almost every corner now of this house in High Point. On Tuesday night, two men broke into the home.

The woman who lives there said she was getting home from work when she saw someone inside.

"Then he asked me, 'Are you by yourself?' And he said, 'Get out,' and I left and my feet were shaking," she said.

She was able to get outside and call her landlord.

"I asked her what happened and she said somebody is staying the home. I came in the door and these guys put a gun up to my chest," her landlord recalled.

Police say the suspects stole her television and some cash, then stashed the TV in nearby home.

Later that night, the landlord said he was locking up his lawnmower and spotted them next door trying to open this shed. The landlord called 911 again when he spotted them. Police came back out and were able to arrest Harris.

Harris is being held on a $100,000 bond. Bennet is wanted to felony breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting a public officer.