Greensboro Olive Garden waitress’s act of kindness helping stressed mom getting a lot of attention

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An act of kindness by an Olive Garden waitress here in the Piedmont is getting a lot of attention on social media.

On Monday night, Courtney Pedigo was at the Olive Garden at 3000 West Gate City Boulevard with her daughter Harlynn.

Pedigo said Harlynn was acting up and she asked waitress Nianna Rudder for a to-go box so they could leave.

To Pedigo's surprise, Rudder told her, "No," and said she would sit with Harlynn so Pedigo could enjoy her dinner.

"She calmed me down. She was just like, 'It's OK, she's not bothering anybody, you're OK,'" Pedigo said.

Rudder got some ice cream and sat with the fussy toddler while Pedigo got a chance to eat her dinner in peace. Harlynn even let Rudder feed her.

"She's a kid. They cry, they fuss, they want to run around. There's no reason for you to have to go home because she's being fussy. She's a baby, that's what babies do," Rudder said.

Pedigo posted about the act of kindness on Facebook Monday night and it has been liked nearly 400 times as of Wednesday evening.

Rudder said if she had a kid she hopes someone would do the same thing for her.