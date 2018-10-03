× Widow hid husband’s body for 1 1/2 years after death

BERLIN — When her husband died, a 73-year-old Hamburg widow couldn’t stand to be apart from him — so she kept the body for 1 1/2 years, prosecutors said according to the Associated Press.

Police found the body wrapped up in cloth and paper in a locked room last month.

Officials were tipped off by a building administrator who hadn’t seen the 74-year-old man in a long time and had become suspicious, the AP reported citing German news agency dpa.