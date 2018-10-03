× Deputies say man assaulted his mother, ran away amid gunfire in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man assaulted his mother and ran away with another man firing at him in Davidson County, according to police.

On Saturday, Davidson County deputies responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of Reynolds Road in Lexington.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Smith, 29, of Lexington, assaulted his mother at their home.

As he ran away from the residence, Harold Schwarzkopf, 51, of the same address, fired a handgun at him, deputies report.

Byron and Schwarzkopf were both taken into custody.

Byron is charged with assault on a female. His bond was set at $3,500.

Schwarzkopf is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.