Center for Creative Economy’s Demo Night gives first look at new products

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Beth Glover has been looking forward to an event at Biotech Place in Winston-Salem known as “DEMO NIGHT” for weeks.

“This is a big night because I am at the very beginning of the Joy Fire business,” Glover said. “And so this is the first time I`m showing the public my products.”

Glover is the founder of Joy Fire, a new home décor brand. She’s launching the line this spring.

“I’m really excited to hear from other people and potential customers and find out what they`re liking, what they`re reacting to,” Glover said. “It’s so I can keep moving forward in a productive way.”

Glover is one of ten creative entrepreneurs participating in the Center for Creative Economy's world-class Creative Startups Southeast Accelerator program.

“Each of the businesses at the tables will be doing a two-minute pitch, which is their product and market pitch,” said Margaret Collings, the Founding Executive Director for CCE. “They`ll be telling the public about their product and service and who they are.”

The goal of the non-profit is to help launch, grow and accelerate creative business. The Winston-Salem Foundation has been instrumental in its growth and ability to host events such as Demo Night.

“We have been working with the entrepreneurs in this hall for 8 weeks they have been focused on developing their businesses and connecting them with faculty and mentors since the beginning of August,” Collins said.

It's an important focus. According to CCE, creative industries in North Carolina create $14 billion dollars in wages, salaries, and benefits.

“I've traveled all over the country, been in different tech centers from Silicon Valley, to Austin, to Raleigh-Durham,” said Trinity Manning, CEO of Once Logistics and event host. “Coming back to Winston, it's a breath of fresh air. I see the growth we've had as we continue to involve all kinds of talent.”