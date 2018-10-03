After son shot and killed, local woman opens consignment shop in his honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two years ago, Irish Spencer received that dreaded, heart-wrenching phone call.

Her son had been killed.

William "Tre" Spencer III was killed after trying to break up a fight in 2016.

“Until you pull a sheet back and you see your child riddled with bullets, you don't understand what pain is,” Spencer said.

After Tre’s death, Spencer organized the support group Families Against Senseless Killing.

“I don't wish this on any mother, any parent, anybody, but when you get into it, you realize where the holes are, and so we decided to fill those holes for other parents with FASK,” she said.

She and others help families who have lost loved ones to violence navigate the justice system and manage the financial and emotional challenges.

Helping families through their grief while dealing with her own loss helped Spencer cope.

“That's how I got through it is by developing something to help out of it,” she said.

One of the special things Tre did for his mother has inspired a new way to keep his memory alive.

In April, Spencer and her husband opened Spencer’s Vintage & Fine Consignment Store on Summit Avenue in downtown Greensboro.

“The connection between Tre's death and Spencer's was Tre used to love to shop and he loved nice things and he would love helping me find little things,” she said.

Every time she goes to the building that bears the family’s name, she’s celebrating Tre’s life.

“It's by the grace of God and I will say that and he knows that I care in helping the least of these, so this is his space and Tre's space,” she said.