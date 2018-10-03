1 law enforcement officer dead, multiple others shot in Florence, South Carolina; suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Five law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, in South Carolina Wednesday evening, WPDE reports.
The shooting happened during an incident in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office told WPDE three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot.
The sheriff's office confirmed that one of the city officers has died. There is no word on the conditions of the four other officers.
The incident was described as an active shooter situation.
At 6:02 p.m., Florence County Emergency Management tweeted that the active shooter situation was over and a suspect is in custody.
34.195433 -79.762563