1 law enforcement officer dead, multiple others shot in Florence, South Carolina; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Five law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, in South Carolina Wednesday evening, WPDE reports.

The shooting happened during an incident in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office told WPDE three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot.

The sheriff's office confirmed that one of the city officers has died. There is no word on the conditions of the four other officers.

The incident was described as an active shooter situation.

At 6:02 p.m., Florence County Emergency Management tweeted that the active shooter situation was over and a suspect is in custody.

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018