400 North Carolina guns stolen from UPS found in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO – One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another man after Illinois police discovered 400 stolen guns in the suspects' U-Haul.

The ATF said the men stole 16 pallets of guns from a UPS facility in Memphis, Tennessee this weekend.

The guns were originally from Ruger in North Carolina, and were supposed to be heading from Memphis to Dallas on a semi-truck.

According to federal investigators, early Sunday morning Traveyan Turnbo, 18, and Roland Jackson, 24, drove up to the facility with a U-Haul truck, got the guns and were heading back to Chicago to sell them on the streets.

The suspects were stopped by Midlothian police, who said they initially thought the men were dealing drugs.

Court records show Jackson has been out on bond since May for felony retail theft charges. He was supposed to be on electronic home monitoring, but the Cook County sheriff says he had been at large since Thursday; authorities had been looking for him even before the gun heist.

Police say his alleged accomplice, Turnbo, said he didn’t help steal the guns, but was going to help Jackson and Turnbo’s brother sell the guns.

Turnbo is a senior at John Marshall High School and had worked at KFC and at the One Summer Chicago program. He told police they had already managed to sell three of the guns for $400 before getting caught.

Turnbo appeared Tuesday afternoon in federal court. Prosecutors said he is a danger to the community and they didn’t want him released. He will have a detention hearing later this week.

Meanwhile, the ATF is still looking for Jackson. The electronic monitoring system alerts do not show the bracelet he was supposed to be wearing was cut, but it's still possible he removed it. It alerts when someone travels outside the allowed range which is typically their house, but it doesn't give an exact location like GPS would.

Jackson’s case has been assigned to the fugitive apprehension unit. There is a $5,000 reward for information.

