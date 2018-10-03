× 2nd arrest made in death of Burlington man in April

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Colton Kyle Murray.

Kristiana Yesinia Mancini, 22, of Graham, is charged with felony obstruction of justice.

Mancini was arrested on Wednesday.

Murray, 22, of Burlington, was pronounced dead after officers found him in the sunroom of a home in the 1000 block of Tarleton Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 13.

Burlington police arrested Ezra Dejesus Brent on Tuesday.

Brent, 21, of Burlington, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Burlington police said the homicide happened as a result of an armed robbery and that Brent and Murray knew each other.

Mancini is being held under s $150,000 secured bond.

Brent is being held without bond on the murder charge.

“The facts of the investigation have revealed that there are other witnesses and people in the community with important information about the homicide of Colton Murray,” Burlington police said in the release. “There is a cash reward payable to any individual who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.”

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.