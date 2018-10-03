× 2 men injured in shooting at same Greensboro address as August homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A double shooting sent two men to the hospital Tuesday, according to Greensboro police.

At about 4:45 p.m, Greensboro police responded to 2707 Patio Place at Claremont Court apartments.

Police found two men with non-life threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital

Officials released no suspect info and have not established a motive.

According to police, a homicide took place at 2707 Patio Place, the same address, on Aug. 31.

At about 6:43 a.m. on Aug. 31, police responded to a shooting.

Ronald Bernard McCray, 36, of Greensboro, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Saequan Marquette Jackson, 28, of Greensboro, was arrested on Sept. 4 on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property, police reported.