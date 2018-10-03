× 1 killed, 2 critically injured in Alamance County crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a crash in Alamance County, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road between Sylvan School Road and Bass Mountain Road in the Snow Camp community.

Keyonna Mae Bass, 22, of Liberty, was driving west in a 2016 Kia Optima when she went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

Front-seat passenger Christopher Tice Butler, 23, of Graham died at the scene.

Bass and back-seat passenger Tyler Dewayne Kersey, 20, of Burlington, were seriously injured.

Bass was taken to UNC Hospital and Kersey was taken to Duke University Hospital. Both remain in critical condition as of Wednesday.

None of the three people in the car were wearing seat belts, Baker said.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Charges are pending for Bass.