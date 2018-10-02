‘I was lucky’: Woman speaks out after hit by stray bullet at Dixie Classic Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- She was at the Dixie Classic Fair with her boyfriend and parents when it hit her.

“I thought somebody like slapped me, but then I look on the ground and I saw the bullet drop, and then I looked at my chest," she said. "I lowered my shirt and looked at my chest and saw that it was bleeding."

The 22-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while attending the Dixie Classic Fair Monday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 8:15 p.m., she approached officers stationed at the fair and told them she'd been shot while standing on the Midway -- the area of the fair where the majority of the rides and games are.

The woman showed officers what she described as "a little gold bullet" she said was laying on the ground next to her after she felt something hit her in the chest.

The woman suffered a small abrasion with very slight bleeding to her upper right chest, according to police, and the he woman said she is grateful the damage was not worse.

“This could happen to anyone, and I was lucky that it didn't penetrate and it didn't actually hurt me," she said.

Police said, based on several factors, it appears the bullet was fired from a significant distance away and not within the fairgrounds property.

There were no reports of any other people being struck. No fairgoers or officers stationed at the fair reported any guns being fired.

The woman was treated by EMS at the fairgrounds and taken to the hospital as a precaution where she will be treated and released.

It does not appear the woman, or anyone at the fair, were intentionally targeted.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or visit the CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem page on Facebook.