Rescue crews searching for missing boater at Lake Townsend in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Rescue crews took to Lake Townsend after a person reportedly fell from their boat while fishing Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 12 p.m., Greensboro fire and police officials responded to a report of a person who fell into the lake.

According to GFD spokesperson Dwayne Church, "a lot" of units are on scene.

A rescue crew found the boat but have not yet found the man. They also found the missing man's pet, as well as some articles of clothing.

Rescue crews appeared to focus near the North Church Street bridge area in the direction of the lake.

A portion of North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way was closed for the search.

Rescue crews found the missing man’s pet in the boat recovered. Also a found articles of clothing. Still searching for the man who’s name they won’t be releasing at this time. — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018

Avoid the area of Church street near Air Harbor Rd. — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) October 2, 2018

Three boats and now drones added to the search. Also, avoid N Church street if possible. — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018

N. Church street currently closed. Missing boater investigation underway. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/bpxtnQ9MTr — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018