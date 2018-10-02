× Two more Hurricane Florence-related deaths bring total to 39 dead in North Carolina

Deadly Hurricane Florence has now officially claimed 39 lives in North Carolina, according to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.

The latest fatalities, both related to storm clean-up, include:

• A 47-year-old man found dead outside a Duplin County residence on Sept. 21 due to a head injury sustained when he fell from a ladder while repairing storm damage.

• A 69-year-old man in Pender County who died on Sept. 22 after falling from a roof while cleaning storm debris and repairing damage.

“Florence cut a broad path of death and destruction through our state and we will not soon forget this storm or the lives it claimed,” Gov. Cooper said.