Two more Hurricane Florence-related deaths bring total to 39 dead in North Carolina

Posted 11:53 am, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 11:56AM, October 2, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: A car is stuck on a flooded street, on September 16, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding across North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Deadly Hurricane Florence has now officially claimed 39 lives in North Carolina, according to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.

The latest fatalities, both related to storm clean-up, include:
• A 47-year-old man found dead outside a Duplin County residence on Sept. 21 due to a head injury sustained when he fell from a ladder while repairing storm damage.
• A 69-year-old man in Pender County who died on Sept. 22 after falling from a roof while cleaning storm debris and repairing damage.

“Florence cut a broad path of death and destruction through our state and we will not soon forget this storm or the lives it claimed,” Gov. Cooper said.