Tractor-trailer overturns in Winston-Salem apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer, loaded with fruit juice, overturned in Winston-Salem when trying to back out of an apartment complex, according to police.

Winston-Salem police reported the driver was using GPS and missed his turn. The driver then pulled into Ashton Oaks Apartments.

As the driver tried to back out, the truck flipped over.

No injured were reported, and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

Police reported that two "heavy wreckers" were brought to the scene, as well as fire personnel and police.

Officials expect significant traffic backup on North Point Boulevard coming from Bethabara Road towards University Parkway. The road will be shut down at points throughout the day.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area.

No damage was reported to the apartment complex.

WSPD investigating single vehicle crash with overturned tractor trailer at entrance to Ashton Oaks Apts. off North Point Blvd. No injuries. #policews. 071. pic.twitter.com/tCW9Mbtt05 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) October 2, 2018