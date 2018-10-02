1 student taken to hospital after Guilford County Schools bus runs off road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One student was sent to the hospital after a Guilford County Schools bus ran off the road Tuesday morning, according to Guilford County Schools.

The bus serves Florence Elementary School, according to GCS.

There were 10 students on board when the bus ran off the road, and one was taken to the hospital. GCS does not know the extent of the student's injuries.

The driver reportedly had a medical emergency which led to the bus running off the road.

The male bus driver said the last thing he remembers is turning onto Penny Road from Wendover Ave. He refused emergency transport.

No information has been released regarding the nature of the medical emergency.

Officers were sent to respond to the situation around 7 a.m. to 2100 block of Penny Road in High Point, according to a High Point Police Department dispatcher.

No other vehicles were involved.