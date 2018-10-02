Neighbors pleased as High Point continues to crack down on blighted properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point began cracking down on blighted, abandoned homes around two years ago. The goal was to make the city a better place to live.

On Tuesday, we checked in on how their efforts are going.

In the last two years, more than 50 homes have been demolished. Twelve more are slated to be taken down.

Lori Loosemore, the code enforcement manger for the city, says there will likely be quite a few more after that as well.

She says better looking communities, less calls for illegal activity and more compliments from neighbors are all proof of the initiative’s success so far.

“They are doing a great job and I really appreciate it,” Janice Ellerbe said.

Ellerbe lived next door to an abandoned home on Montlieu Avenue. It was recently torn down.

"It made our neighborhood look bad, it really did," Ellerbe said. “I feel happy that that home is away from us."

Loosemore said demolition is a last resort.

“The demolition only comes when they have not done what we've asked them to do as far as repairing it," Loosemoore said.

When a home is demolished, the owner is sent the bill. If they don't pay that, a lien is put on the property.