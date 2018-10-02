× NC school bus driver lands $2 milllion Powerball win

CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina school bus driver’s life changed with a $3 Power Play Powerball ticket.

Laura Medlin of Concord bought the ticket Saturday at the Quik Trip on Concord Parkway south, according to a news release.

The next morning, the school bus driver took her ticket back to the store to scan it and found out she she won — but didn’t know just how big her win was until she got to Raleigh .

“She told me the prize was so big I had to come to Raleigh,” Medlin said in the release. “I didn’t realize I actually won $2 million until I came here. I couldn’t speak when I found out. I kept telling myself, ‘Don’t pass out. Don’t pass out.’”

It was a one in 11.7 million victory.

Laura Medlin of #Concord has big plans for her $2 million #Powerball prize! She dreams of owning a home with land and horses. “I want my two girls to know what it’s like to have a horse and to experience the bond that comes.” Congrats! https://t.co/tsFkRn58R4 pic.twitter.com/1lyXVHaYCd — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 1, 2018

On Monday, Medlin claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters, pocketing $1,410,021 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” Medlin said when she got the check. “I’m so excited!”

She won $1,000,000 by matching the numbers on the five white balls drawn. Then, she earned an extra $1 million because she added the $1 Power Play feature and the 2X multiplier was drawn.

With this life-changing sum, Medlin plans to become a homeowner and get a few horses.

“I’ve been renting ever since I moved out on my own,” Medlin said. “I want a house with land and I want horses. I haven’t had a horse since I was 16, and I want my two girls to know what it’s like to have a horse and to experience the bond that comes.”