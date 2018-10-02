Mom upset after not being notified about shooting near Greensboro elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Piedmont mom wants answers after a shooting happened right across the street from her child’s elementary school on Monday.

School administrators weren’t told right away, so the school was never put on lockdown.

Kim Mullins, a mom to a 7-year-old at Archer Elementary, says she was shocked that the school wasn’t notified by Greensboro police.

“The fact that one of the first things that my daughter said to me was, 'We should have gone on lockdown,' says that they are practicing these things but the school can’t put that into practice and use that when they are not even notified of something going on,” Mullins said.

However, police say they do not have to notify schools if they’re not looking for a suspect and if the person involved poses no threat to the public.

Monday’s shooting met those guidelines and was considered an isolated incident, according to Lt. Calvin Stevens, with the Greensboro Police Department.

“The initial officers responding, they could tell all the evidence that was there corroborated the victim’s call to 911 that this was simply an accident that happened,” Stevens said.

Mullins tells FOX8 the school left an automated message on her phone explaining the day’s circumstances, but she still wishes they would err on the side of caution.

“Even if it has only been a 15 or 20 minute lockdown at least police had time to confirm that it was an accidental shooting and that there was no possible harm or potential for harm to arise out of it,” Mullins said.