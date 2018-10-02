Man found shot on Winston-Salem road, in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Forsyth County EMS reports he is in critical condition.

At about 4:10 a.m., a caller reported a shooting on Patterson Avenue near 17th Street.

On the scene, police found a man in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound.

Police have not commented on the severity of the wound.

Police have made no arrests and provided no suspect information at this time.

The road is closed while police investigate.