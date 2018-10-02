Major drug bust: Man arrested in Asheboro’s largest ever heroin seizure

ASHEBORO, N.C. — More than two pounds of heroin were seized in Randolph County, according to police.

William Justin Martin, 38, of Asheboro, was arrested and faces charges for the significant drug seizure.

The heroin was taken from two locations, an address on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and a storage unit outside of the city.

On Friday, Asheboro police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office searched a location on the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officials found 416.3 grams or about 0.92 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $49,956.

They also found Suboxone strips and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Asheboro police reported that this is the largest amount of heroin ever seized by the police department.

Investigators also searched a storage unit at a facility outside the city and found another 895.2 grams or about 1.97 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $107,424.

In total, about 1311.5 grams or 2.89 pounds of heroin was seized.

“This was an outstanding collaborative effort to get a large quantity of a very dangerous drug off the street,” the Asheboro Police Department said in the release.

Martin was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2.5 million.