Man arrested after trying to buy woman’s daughter at Florida Walmart

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — An 81-year-old man was arrested after allegedly offering a woman money to buy her 8-year-old daughter at a Walmart on Friday, Port Orange police reported according to WKMG.

Tracy Nigh said she and her daughter were at a bench in the Walmart when Hellmuth Kolb approached. He first asked if she was married before turning his attention to the girl.

“It seemed like a friendly conversation,” Nigh said to WKMG. “He didn’t seem like a threat at first.”

The mother said he offered her money for her daughter several times, first $100,000, then $150,000 and then finally $200,000.

That’s when the mother told him, “No, we have to go,” but as they moved to leave, the man grabbed the child’s arm, keeping her from leaving, and kissed her wrist, WKMG reports.

When they broke free, they fled the store, informing security on their way out.

Surveillance video confirmed the mother’s account.

Kolb was charged with simple battery and false imprisonment.