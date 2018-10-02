Kernersville police looking for bank robbery suspect

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are looking for a suspect after a Tuesday morning bank robbery, according to a news release.

At 9:04 a.m., police came to the PNC Bank at 823 S. Main St. after a hold up alarm.

Bank employees said a man in a mask came into the bank with a gun and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a dark-colored Ford compact SUV.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kernersville police released surveillance images from the robbery.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.