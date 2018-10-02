Dine Out Day Tuesday benefits United Way of Greater High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The following restaurants in the Greater High Point area are participating in the United Way Dine Out Day on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The annual event benefits the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to alleviate hunger.
For more information visit www.unitedwayhp.org
98 Asian Bistro
Barberitos
Blue Rock Pizza & Tap
Blue Water Grille
Carolina’s Diner
Carter Brother’s BBQ & Ribs
Cristina Gray’s
Chu’s Express
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Liberty Brewery and Grill
Lulu and Blu
Nattie’s Frozen Creations
Pizza Vino
Plaza Cafe
Rainbow Family Restaurant
Sammy G’s Tavern
Shogun Japanese Restaurant
Southern Roots
String & Splinter Club
Subway
Sweet Josephine’s
The PepperMill Cafe
Tipsyz Tavern Bar & Grill
Tom’s Place
Zaxby’s at the Palladium
35.955692 -80.005318