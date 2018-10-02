× Arrest made in April homicide in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have made an arrest after a man was found dead in a home in April, according to a news release.

Ezra Dejesus Brent, 21, of Burlington, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Colton Kyle Murray, 22, of Burlington, was pronounced dead after officers found him in the sunroom of a home in the 1000 block of Tarleton Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 13.

Burlington police said the homicide happened as a result of an armed robbery and that Brent and Murray knew each other.

Brent was taken into custody on Tuesday at a home on Jones Street.

He is being held without bond on the murder charge.

“The facts of the investigation have revealed that there are other witnesses and people in the community with important information about the homicide of Colton Murray,” Burlington police said in the release. “There is a cash reward payable to any individual who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.”

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.