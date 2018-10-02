× A llama, bagel and frisbee: Apple’s new iOS 12.1 emojis

A rare spot of happy news: Apple is finally getting a llama emoji. And a raccoon, bagel, frisbee and mosquito emojis, too.

The company said it will likely add 70 new emojis for iPhone and iPad users later this month. Beta testers and developers who update to iOS 12.1 will see the new emojis starting Tuesday.

Beyond the new cute (and bloodsucking) animals, iOS 12.1 users will now be able to send a bagel, salt, luggage, compass, hiking boot, softball, frisbee, and an Asian-inspired Red Gift Envelope to friends and family.

On World Emoji Day in July, Apple previewed new options for bald and redheaded emoji characters, as well a lobster, cupcake and superheroes. These emojis will also roll out to iOS 12.1.

The Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that manages the world’s emoji standards, unveiled its latest list in February. Each company that uses emojis in their products puts their own spin on the tiny cartoons and picks which options from the master list to include.

The interpretations can lead to controversy, such as Google’s misplacement of foam on its beer emoji, and the tragic jumbling of ingredients on its hamburger emoji. Both have since been corrected.