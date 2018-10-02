× 3 arrested, charged with drugs on school property in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested in a Davidson County traffic stop Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mary Gales, 27, of High Point, Nicholas Stutts, 24, of Thomasville, and Felicia McDowell, 32, of Archdale, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance on school property, as well as other charges.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gray Buick for a license plate cover violation, but found that the three were in possession of narcotics.

Gales was also charged with

felony possession of methamphetamine,

felony possession of heroin,

misdemeanor possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia,

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and

felony identity theft.

Gales was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering and an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on the charges of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny.

Gales was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $185,000 secured bond.

Stutts was charged with:

felony possession of heroin,

misdemeanor possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia,

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance,

misdemeanor possession of marijuana and

misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Stutts was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $52,000 secured bond.

McDowell was charged with:

felony possession of heroin,

misdemeanor possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia,

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended,

McDowell was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.