× Woman hit by stray bullet while attending Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year-old woman was hit by an apparent stray bullet while attending the Dixie Classic Fair Monday night, according to a news release from WInston-Salem police.

At 8:15 p.m., a woman approached officers stationed at the fair and said she had been shot while standing on the Midway — the area of the fair where the majority of the rides and games are.

The woman showed officers a bullet she said was laying on the ground next to her after she felt something hit her in the chest.

The woman suffered a small abrasion with very slight bleeding to her upper right chest, police said.

There were no reports of any other people being struck. No fairgoers or officers stationed at the fair reported any guns being fired.

The woman was treated by EMS at the fairgrounds and taken to the hospital as a precaution where she will be treated and released.

Police said based on several factors, it appears the bullet was fired from a significant distance away and not within the fairgrounds property.

It does not appear the woman, or anyone at the fair, were intentionally targeted.