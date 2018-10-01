× Woman dies in Wilkesboro house fire possibly caused by unattended iron

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Authorities say they believe an unattended iron may have caused a house fire that claimed the life of a woman on Edgewood Mill Road on Sunday morning, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Dispatchers said the fire was called in at 11:07 a.m. to the house in a small development east of Wilkesboro off U.S. 421.

Tracy Brooks, the chief of the Broadway Fire Department, said that when firefighters arrived, the frame house was heavily involved in fire, and that the first firefighters on the scene witnessed an explosion apparently caused by heated smoke that blew out the side of the house.

“When we got there the fire was already through the roof,” Brooks said, describing the house as a total loss.

A neighbor told firefighters that someone might be in the house, and there was also a fear that some children who sometimes stayed there might have been inside, Brooks said.

The body of a woman was found inside the house in a bedroom, Brooks said. It was determined that no children were in the house, he said.

