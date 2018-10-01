× Woman arrested in Burlington prostitution investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Amanda Diane Ford, 33, was arrested on Sunday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on a fugitive from justice warrant for arrest.

Ford is charged with three counts of human trafficking, three counts of sexual servitude and four counts of promoting prostitution.

The investigation began in December 2017 following reports of prostitution and drug sales at Burlington hotels.

Ford is being held in the Spartanburg County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and will be extradited to North Carolina.

Last month, Burlington police arrested 43-year-old Jason Deon Norman in connection with the investigation.