Winston-Salem man killed in shooting identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man died after a reported shooting on Edwards Street in Winston-Salem on Sunday night.

At about 7:54 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at 2911 Edwards St.

Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, of Winston-Salem, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Norfleet died shortly after officers called in EMS.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division is not releasing further information regarding their investigation at this time.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted on Facebook through the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” Facebook page.

Police report this shooting marks the 20th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2018. By this time last year, the city faced 19 homicides.