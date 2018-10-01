× Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting reported in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a drive-by shooting was reported in Reidsville, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Michael Wayne Allen, 36, of Reidsville, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into a moving conveyance, injury to personal property, injury to real property, discharging a firearm inside the city, resisting a public officer and hit and run leaving the scene.

Officers came to Woodwind Apartments on Vance Street Saturday after the shooting was reported.

On Sunday, officers went to the area of Lindsey and Franklin streets to take Allen into custody.

Allen was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Allen is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18.

More charges are pending.