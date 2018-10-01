Shooting reported feet away from a Greensboro elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A shooting happened only feet away from a Greensboro elementary school Monday morning.

According to Guilford EMS, a shooting took place on the 2700 block of Four Seasons Boulevard, across the street from Archer Elementary School.

At 10:49 a.m., Greensboro police responded to the scene.

Greensboro police said the shooting was possibly an accident and someone suffered a gunshot wound.

Archer Elementary School was not informed of the shooting and, as such, never went on lockdown.

Police are not releasing further details due to the potentially accidental nature of this shooting.