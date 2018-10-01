× Several pedestrians hit in downtown Raleigh car crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven people were injured in a crash involving pedestrians and two cars in downtown Raleigh Sunday night, officials said, according to WTVD.

Five of the victims were taken to WakeMed; they are all expected to live.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Salisbury Street and Edenton Street.

One of the cars that was struck drove onto the sidewalk and hit several pedestrians, police said.

NEW: Nasty wreck in downtown Raleigh. Two cars crash at N. Salisbury and W. Edenton Street. Pedestrians were also struck. I’m at 7 injuries and 5 people taken to @WakeMed with non life threatening injuries. Please note the Intersection will be shutdown into the AM. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/t18GwJTuix — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 1, 2018

Officials said one woman was pinned underneath a car and had to be rescued.

The traffic lights in the area were all working properly and they do not believe alcohol played a factor in this crash.

Read more at WTVD.