Rezoning could signal growth in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County Planning Board is looking over a rezoning proposal that could pave the way for one of the largest planned communities in the county.

According to Planning Director Guy Cornman, up to 450 detached town homes could be built off of Hege Road. Hege Road is between the Arcadia and Midway communities in northern Davidson County.

"This will be aimed toward the aging baby boomers, this is a growing part of our society," Cornman said.

Developers are interested in this section of northern Davidson County because it's just south of Winston-Salem. And with several highways nearby, the trip to Greensboro is pretty easy.

"It's nice to be able to escape to a bedroom community in a rural setting and work in an urbanized setting," Cornman said.

While there are other neighborhoods scattered along Hege Road, there are still large stretches of woods. The proposed townhouse project will sit on a former 200-acre plus dairy farm.

Before developers can begin building, the Davidson County Planning Board must ensure that the plans follow Davidson County codes. Also, the review process will give planners a chance to ask additional questions.

"We will ask for a traffic impact analysis on the road network in the area," Cornman said.

Neighbors near the possible development welcome the traffic study. At this time, they feel Hege Road is not able to handle additional traffic. Also, homeowners worry that a large development could bring more kids into the school system. Plus, neighbors want to know if crews will build stores and shops to go along with the new town homes.

"This particular district does allow for up to 15 percent commercial," Cornman said. "But the developer is not planning for any commercial development at this time."

The Davidson County Planning Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to continue reviewing the rezoning request. The meeting will take place inside of the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room. After Tuesday's meeting, a public hearing for the request is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23. The late October public hearing will only be held if the traffic impact study is finished.