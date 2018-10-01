Man wanted after chase through Greensboro ends in violent wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man remains wanted after a chase through Greensboro ended with a violent wreck Thursday.

Marque Cameron Stimpson, 23, faces charges of interfering with electronic monitoring, misdemeanor larceny and injury to property and probation violation.

In the chase, deputies pursued a stolen gray Mitsubishi SUV. Fadarius Darrell Brown was arrested on multiple charges and identified as the driver of the stolen gray Mitsubishi SUV. Stimpson, who was a passenger in the vehicle earlier in the pursuit, was no longer in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Guilford County sheriff's deputies pursued the stolen SUV until the crash at Willow Road and East Gate City Boulevard. Inside the vehicle that collided with the SUV was a family from Virginia in town for a funeral.

The stolen SUV was first spotted in a parking lot at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Greensboro, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found two people in the vehicle asleep. The driver reportedly had a gun.

Before other deputies could arrive at the scene to assist, the SUV left. Officers tried to follow but lost sight of the vehicle.

Around 10 a.m., another deputy saw the vehicle and tried a stop. When the vehicle did not stop, law enforcement began pursuit.

The SUV drove through the areas of Banner Avenue, Franklin Boulevard, Holts Chapel Road, McConnell Road and Willow Road.

Deputies reported that, when the SUV drove through a light at Willow Road and East Gate City Boulevard, another vehicle driving west hit it.

Brown was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital. He was also arrested and charged with felony speed to elude, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a motor vehicle and other traffic-released charges.

Brown was also served warrants for existing charges of felony probation violation.

Another person from the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. No one was seriously injured.

A reward is offered by Crime Stoppers for information that will lead to Stimpson’s arrest.