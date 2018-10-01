× Man robs customer in Kernersville Walmart self-checkout lane

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man reportedly robbed a customer at a Walmart self-checkout lane in Kernersville.

At about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a robbery at a Walmart at 1130 S. Main St.

Witnesses told police an unidentified suspect approached a customer in the self-checkout lane and took their wallet with force.

The suspect showed no weapons in the reported robbery and no one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect at a 6-foot-tall black man in his mid to late 30s with a slim build and close cut hair.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kernersville Police Department.