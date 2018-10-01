Patient shot after claiming to be armed, threatening to shoot at Orlando hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — A patient in an Orlando emergency room was shot after he said he had a gun and threatened to shoot, according to Orlando police.
Orlando police responded to the emergency room of Orlando Regional Medical Center at about 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Crisis negotiators were on scene.
According to police, officers fired when the suspect made aggressive movements.
Only the suspect was hit. Police will not release his name until next of kin is notified.
Police reported the man said he was a suspect in a homicide, but officers have not yet verified the man’s claims.
Officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with protocol.
The Monday morning situation prompted a lock down at the hospital and major police response.