Patient shot after claiming to be armed, threatening to shoot at Orlando hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — A patient in an Orlando emergency room was shot after he said he had a gun and threatened to shoot, according to Orlando police.

Orlando police responded to the emergency room of Orlando Regional Medical Center at about 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Crisis negotiators were on scene.

According to police, officers fired when the suspect made aggressive movements.

Only the suspect was hit. Police will not release his name until next of kin is notified.

Police reported the man said he was a suspect in a homicide, but officers have not yet verified the man’s claims.

Officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with protocol.

The Monday morning situation prompted a lock down at the hospital and major police response.

At approx 6 am, OPD responded to ORMC (ER) for reports of a male subject who claimed to have a gun and was threatening to shoot. Crisis negotiators showed up. When officers approached the subject made aggressive movements, officers fired. Suspect was shot. No one else hurt. pic.twitter.com/z2CFGftZcv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

OPD Units are currently at ORMC (ER) in response to a male subject who is claiming to be in possession of a weapon. Crisis negotiators are on scene. Situation is contained but ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Pa9sekX6YZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

Please stay away from the area. The situation is contained but ongoing. More info as it becomes available. https://t.co/nKHO0q34FR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

Update: ORMC is continuing operations. Only the emergency department is on lockdown. Check back here for updates. — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) October 1, 2018

#BreakingNews – large police presence outside ORMC. Right lane blocked on Orange Ave S/B. Use caution through the area or use Delaney or Division. #Orlando #Traffic. pic.twitter.com/H6MkvOjJHn — Ted Noah (@TedNoah) October 1, 2018