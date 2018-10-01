× Kanye West stirs more outrage with 13th Amendment, slavery tweets

Another day, another Kanye West controversy.

Fresh off of stirring outrage with his “Saturday Night Live” speech about President Donald Trump after the show went off the air this weekend, the rapper took to social media to offer his thoughts about the 13th Amendment.

In a tweet which showed him appearing to be on a private plane while wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, West wrote, “This represents good and America becoming whole again.”

“We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs,” West tweeted. “We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

The 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865 and abolished slavery.

Later West returned to twitter with a clarification.

“The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise,” he tweeted. “Meaning it never ended. We are the solution that heals.”

Naturally, Twitter exploded with many people offering the same sentiment: “What the hell are you talking about?”

A few fellow celebs also took West to task.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” actor Chris Evans wrote while retweeting the controversial rapper. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Singer Lana Del Rey responded in the comments on West’s official Instagram account.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” she wrote. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues of narcissism – none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

“If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p**** just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does – something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue,” she added.

Producer Swizz Beatz addressed West’s claim of being bullied backstage at “SNL” for wearing the MAGA hat. Beatz said he and West had just talked about the rapper’s political fashion statement.

The producer took the position that fans rightfully felt a certain way about West’s support of Trump.

“Ain’t nobody bullying you, we love you,” Swizz Beatz said. “But you gotta stop that s***, that s*** ain’t right.”

West has insisted in the past that he is merely trying to be a champion for free thinking.

In August, West attempted to make amends for saying slavery was “a choice” earlier in the summer.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel,” West told Chicago’s WGCI-FM during an interview. “So I want to take this moment right now to say … I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.”