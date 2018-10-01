× How to sign up for Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas assistance program

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A local Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Angel Tree gift drive.

The Salvation Army of High Point recently opened its Angel Tree registration.

Signups for children in need are taking place this week.

Parents and legal guardians of children under 12 can apply.

Just stop by at 301 W. Green Drive between 8 and 11:30 a.m. any day between now and Friday.

Make sure you bring a photo ID, a verification of address and proof of guardianship.

Also, bring a birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child.

Finally, bring verification of income and verification of all expenses.