× ‘Gyrating’ naked man arrested after scared off by Florida grandma

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — When a shadow crossed her blinds, a Florida grandmother took a look expecting to see her cat.

Instead, she got a full look at a naked 28-year-old Axel Rivera.

Police said Rivera, of Boston, Massachusetts, broke onto her back screened porch early Friday morning, stripped down and started “gyrating” at her, Florida Today reports.

“I always look first,” said Pennelope Pettersen to WFTV. “I opened the blinds and said, ‘What the hell? That’s not my cat.’”

Pettersen said she used to work in security and law enforcement. To scare off the intruder, Pettersen said she popped out her dentures and shouted “Grandma no teeth” at him, according to WFTV.

A family member called 911. He was later arrested after officers found him walking naked through an apartment complex parking lot. Florida Today reports he told police someone stole his clothes.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged him with felony burglary and misdemeanor exposing sexual organs.

The prosecutor said alcohol may have been a factor.

Rivera is being held at Brevard County jail on $20,000 bail, WFTV reports.