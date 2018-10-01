Greensboro officials plan to #InvestEast with new park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In the last five years, East Greensboro has now met with close to 400 entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses. City leaders are pushing for more development in the area and even created the hashtag #InvestEast.

Apartments and businesses are what you expect when you are trying to grow an area. Now city leaders are also focusing on creating open spaces for families to enjoy, and it starts with turning neglected properties into something positive.

One of those spaces is Brightwood Park. The 13-acre neighborhood park will be on Fewell Street, near Brightwood Elementary Schools.

“I’m ecstatic about it. Because I have a 10-year-old, so him and his friends get off the bus and do stuff together. It couldn’t be better,” said Ovelton Wiley, who lives near the future park.

Where there is now nothing but trees, there will soon be a play area with balance beams, musical instruments, an outdoor classroom and walking trails. A grant to help under-served served communities will help cover the city’s cost to transform the space.

“I think, the park over there, there’s a lot of teenagers and stuff that stay over there, so I think that will be a good place for them to go instead of just wandering around the states,” said Cristina Feliciano, who also lives nearby.

Just a few miles away, there are plans to turn what is now a vacant area into a park for kids. The decommissioned water treatment plant on White Street is supposed to be a 90-acre park focused on teaching kids about water and sustainability. District Two City Councilwoman Goldie Wells tells FOX8 it's about turning trash into treasure.

She says this is also another major part for the city's move to invest east. Just this week the Printworks Mill Project broke ground and another major project is underway on East Market and Dudley.

Brightwood Park should be complete by early 2019. The plans for the North Buffalo Park are still getting hammered out, and city leaders are hoping to have a lot of community input to make sure people get what they want out of the park.