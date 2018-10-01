Up to 70 escaped cows descend upon metro Atlanta after truck overturns
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s an absolute cow-tastrophe.
Dozens and dozens of cows were accidentally released upon metro Atlanta Monday morning and police are fighting to track them all down, WSB reports.
The chaotic hunt for up to 70 escaped animals began around 3:30 a.m. when an truck overturned Monday morning on Interstate 285, releasing the herd.
About seven cows died out of 89 that were on the truck.
Police said up to 70 could have escaped and roamed into Sandy Springs and Cobb County
By 9:19 a.m., WSB reported about 24 cows removed from the cattle trailer, suggesting about 50 were released.
One driver was injured in the crash. Other related crashes were also confirmed.
This odd disaster isn’t the first of its kind in that community.
Another truck carrying cows crashed on I-75 in May, killing 10 cows and released eight onto the interstate.