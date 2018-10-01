× Up to 70 escaped cows descend upon metro Atlanta after truck overturns

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s an absolute cow-tastrophe.

Dozens and dozens of cows were accidentally released upon metro Atlanta Monday morning and police are fighting to track them all down, WSB reports.

The chaotic hunt for up to 70 escaped animals began around 3:30 a.m. when an truck overturned Monday morning on Interstate 285, releasing the herd.

About seven cows died out of 89 that were on the truck.

Police said up to 70 could have escaped and roamed into Sandy Springs and Cobb County

By 9:19 a.m., WSB reported about 24 cows removed from the cattle trailer, suggesting about 50 were released.

BREAKING: Just saw total of 24 live cows removed from cattle trailer. Makes number unaccounted for more like 50 instead of 70+ like originally thought @MarkArum @WSBTraffic #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Z3eHPwWfLj — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2018

One driver was injured in the crash. Other related crashes were also confirmed.

This odd disaster isn’t the first of its kind in that community.

Another truck carrying cows crashed on I-75 in May, killing 10 cows and released eight onto the interstate.

All lanes now blocked on 285 East just past 75 where moments after I took this video the cow was hit and killed by car #ATLTraffic @MarkArum pic.twitter.com/skpy11ZGmZ — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2018

I-285 EB near I-75. Traffic is backed up due to an overturned TT and have released a lot of cattle. This cow is at the bridge over the Chattahoochee River, right at the Cobb county line heading west. Our maintenance truck is blocking the cow in to keep it safe. @GADeptofTrans pic.twitter.com/6wZGkseAzy — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) October 1, 2018

This is VIDEO I took of 1st cow that was loose on 285 that was eventually hit and killed before it could be caught. Cobb PD confirms other cows also hit in multiple crashes in Cobb and Sandy Springs. We’re Live next at 5:30a pic.twitter.com/RMoS4BdcDr — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2018

How's your #Monday starting? @SteveGWSB is live at the scene of a search for cows, 2 of which ran toward him, after a truck hauling them tipped over on I-285. https://t.co/qA7oGi4Qwh Live updates throughout the AM on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MCqbHCGWOZ — Nicole Emmett (@Nicole_Emmett) October 1, 2018

We just spotted the 3rd loose cow in Sandy Springs. Went through Wyndham and Waffle House lot, through BP station now back on EB 285…ALL LANE SHUT DOWN AGAIN #ATLTraffic @MarkArum @WSBTraffic pic.twitter.com/VPEnsQyWY8 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2018