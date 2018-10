× Davidson County Register of Deeds charged with assault on a female

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Register of Deeds was arrested over the weekend.

David Timothy Rickard, 60, of Lexington, is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant says that on Sunday, Rickard allegedly pushed a woman down, causing her to hit her head on a counter.

Rickard was given a $500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15.