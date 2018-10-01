Body found near Gastonia park positively identified as 6-year-old Maddox Ritch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A body that was believed to be that of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was confirmed to be the missing boy, WCNC reports.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identity four days after the body was found in a creek near Rankin Lake Park.

The latest information from @GPDNC on the Maddox Ritch Investigation. Sadly, the body found in the creek is confirmed to be little Maddox. https://t.co/sQ49xWiKnc pic.twitter.com/w88q8Epp3Z — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) October 1, 2018

“We are deeply saddened to learn the body found by searchers Thursday is confirmed to be Maddox Ritch,” Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Charlotte. “Hundreds of people searched tirelessly for this child and our work continues to answer every question we can about his tragic death.”

Ian Ritch, Maddox's father, said he and his son frequently walked in Rankin Lake Park. That's where they were Saturday, he said. Ritch said his son often ran ahead of him, and then would slow down and wait for him to catch up.

But on Saturday, the boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, ran too far ahead, and Ian Ritch lost sight of him.

Ian said he "started panicking."

"We were walking on a track around the lake and he decided to take off from me. ... I didn’t think nothing of it and he got a little too far away from me," Ian Ritch told "Good Morning America" Wednesday. "As soon as I got to the point where I couldn’t see him anymore, I started panicking. I couldn’t see him anywhere."

The FBI and numerous other agencies were searching for the boy ever since.

We remain committed to making sure that we answer every question that we can about where Maddox was, how his movement occurred and how his body ended up in Long Creek. Anyone who was at Rankin Lake Park last Saturday needs to call the @GPDNC tip line 704-869-1075. #RIPMaddox — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 29, 2018

Authorities had said they were investigating all possibilities into what led to Maddox's disappearance.

Please, don't spread rumors, theories, or speculation on social media about Maddox Ritch. The investigation is ongoing, we are working hard to determine how he got into the creek. If you were in the park, & we haven't talked to you, call the @GPDNC tip line at 704-869-1075. — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) October 1, 2018