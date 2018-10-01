2-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital, dumps ice on US-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A two-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 8:56 a.m., a box truck loaded with ice collided with a 2007 PT Cruiser near where Interstate 85 meets US-64.

The PT Cruiser was driving north on I-85 and tried to crossover. In this attempt, the vehicle collided with the box truck.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the box truck were sent to a different hospital with minor injuries.

The truck dumped the ice onto the roadway.

One lane of US-64 remains closed as officials cleaned up the ice.