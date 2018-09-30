× Tennessee State football player Christion Abercrombie in critical condition after head injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee State football player is in critical condition after suffering a head injury on the field on Saturday.

The Tennessean reported that Tigers’ middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie was hurt in the second quarter of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Abercrombie was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to the paper.

TSU coach Rod Reed said he wasn’t sure exactly what happened when Abercrombie got hurt.

“He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there,” Reed said. “We’ve been praying for him.”

Players from both teams gathered midfield after the game was over to pray for the sophomore. Vanderbilt won the game 31-27.