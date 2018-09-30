× Mother dies trying to save children from house fire in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A woman died Saturday morning when she tried to run back inside a house fire in Rock Hill to save her children.

WSOC reported that 35-year-old Yolanda Robinson died in the fire, reported on Southland Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said there were seven people inside, including two adults and five children from 2 and 9 years old.

Neighbors rescued two of the children before firefighters arrived, but said Robinson died after she went back inside to get the others. Firefighters were able to rescue the rest of the children and the man.

Personal items remain scattered around the yard on Sunday, while ash covers the doorstep and part of the roof is completely gone.

The six surviving victims were taken to area hospitals, police said. The man and other three children are being treated at the burn center in Augusta, Georgia.